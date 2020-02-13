AU Exhibition: 'Darkness and Light: The Artistic Journey of Carl Grupp' - Sioux Falls
Feb 13, 2020 - Mar 5, 2020
“Darkness and Light: The Artistic Journey of Carl Grupp” celebrates one of South Dakota’s and the region’s most preeminent artists. Carl Grupp (1939-2019) was a professor at Augustana from 1969 until 2004. He also founded the Eide/Dalrymple Gallery and, through the decades, built a permanent art collection, which is now named for him.
Fee: $Free and open to the public
|The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|605-274-4609
|twa@augie.edu
|http://www.augie.edu/events/au-exhibition-darkness-and-light-artistic-journey-carl-grupp
Times: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. | Exhibition on view, Feb. 13-March 5; Gallery Reception: Friday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m.; curator’s talk at 7:30 p.m. Location: The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery in the Center for Visual Arts on the Commons Circle off 30th Street and Grange Avenue
