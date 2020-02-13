Share |

AU Exhibition: 'Darkness and Light: The Artistic Journey of Carl Grupp' - Sioux Falls

Feb 13, 2020 - Mar 5, 2020

“Darkness and Light: The Artistic Journey of Carl Grupp” celebrates one of South Dakota’s and the region’s most preeminent artists. Carl Grupp (1939-2019) was a professor at Augustana from 1969 until 2004. He also founded the Eide/Dalrymple Gallery and, through the decades, built a permanent art collection, which is now named for him.

 

Fee: $Free and open to the public


Location:   The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Phone:   605-274-4609
Email:   twa@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/au-exhibition-darkness-and-light-artistic-journey-carl-grupp

All Dates:
Feb 13, 2020 - Mar 5, 2020

Times: Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. | Exhibition on view, Feb. 13-March 5; Gallery Reception: Friday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m.; curator’s talk at 7:30 p.m. Location: The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery in the Center for Visual Arts on the Commons Circle off 30th Street and Grange Avenue

The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery
The Eide/Dalrymple Gallery 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

Search All Events By Day

February (2020)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable