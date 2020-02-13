AU Exhibition: 'Darkness and Light: The Artistic Journey of Carl Grupp' - Sioux Falls

Feb 13, 2020 - Mar 5, 2020

“Darkness and Light: The Artistic Journey of Carl Grupp” celebrates one of South Dakota’s and the region’s most preeminent artists. Carl Grupp (1939-2019) was a professor at Augustana from 1969 until 2004. He also founded the Eide/Dalrymple Gallery and, through the decades, built a permanent art collection, which is now named for him.

Fee: $Free and open to the public