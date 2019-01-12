Auditions for Gold Camp Players Mid-Winter Production at the Homestake Opera House - Lead

Jan 12, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

THE HUMANS

A play by Stephen Karam



Be a part of the first production of the Humans to be performed in South Dakota.

Winner of four Tony Awards 2016.



AUDITION DATES:

Saturday, January 12, 2019: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Tuesday, January 15, 2019: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Auditions will consist of reading from the script

WHERE: Historic Homestake Opera House

308 Julius Street (Office Entrance, Back of Theatre), Lead, SD 57754

Phone: (605) 584-2067

Director: Rob Andreson 605-251-7428

Audition scripts available at the Historic Homestake Opera House Office.

Roles available:

Four women (ages 25-75), two men (ages 30-60)

Rehearsals will start February 4, 2019, rehearsal dates will be set after cast has been chosen

Performances: March 22-24 and March 29-31, 2019