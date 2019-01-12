Auditions for Gold Camp Players Mid-Winter Production at the Homestake Opera House - Lead
Jan 12, 2019 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Auditions for Gold Camp Players Mid-Winter Production at the Homestake Opera House
THE HUMANS
A play by Stephen Karam
Be a part of the first production of the Humans to be performed in South Dakota.
Winner of four Tony Awards 2016.
AUDITION DATES:
Saturday, January 12, 2019: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday, January 15, 2019: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Auditions will consist of reading from the script
WHERE: Historic Homestake Opera House
308 Julius Street (Office Entrance, Back of Theatre), Lead, SD 57754
Phone: (605) 584-2067
Director: Rob Andreson 605-251-7428
Audition scripts available at the Historic Homestake Opera House Office.
Roles available:
Four women (ages 25-75), two men (ages 30-60)
Rehearsals will start February 4, 2019, rehearsal dates will be set after cast has been chosen
Performances: March 22-24 and March 29-31, 2019
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 West Main Street, PO Box 412, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|hhohoffice@gmail.com
All Dates:
