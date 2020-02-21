Augustana Band Chamber Winds - Sioux Falls
Feb 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Join the Augustana Band Chamber Winds in Hamre Recital Hall for a refreshing evening of Wind Ensemble music featuring Dr. Shu Li performing David Maslanka’s Piano Concerto No. 2, a performance of Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Music, and more.
The Augustana Band Chamber Winds conducted are by Dr. Christopher Unger.
Fee: $Tickets are $10, or $5 for students and seniors (65+), and are available at augietickets.com. Free with Augustana ID.
|Location:
|Hamre Recital Hall
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/augustana-band-chamber-winds
All Dates:
Feb 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Date: March 21, 2020 Times: 7:30 p.m. Location: Hamre Recital Hall in the Humanities Center Ticket Info: Tickets are $10, or $5 for students and seniors (65+), and are available at augietickets.com. Free with Augustana ID.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.