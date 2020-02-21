Augustana Band Chamber Winds - Sioux Falls

Feb 21, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Join the Augustana Band Chamber Winds in Hamre Recital Hall for a refreshing evening of Wind Ensemble music featuring Dr. Shu Li performing David Maslanka’s Piano Concerto No. 2, a performance of Kurt Weill’s Threepenny Music, and more.



The Augustana Band Chamber Winds conducted are by Dr. Christopher Unger.





Fee: $Tickets are $10, or $5 for students and seniors (65+), and are available at augietickets.com. Free with Augustana ID.