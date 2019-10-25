Augustana Bands in Concert - Sioux Falls

Oct 25, 2019 7:30 pm

The Augustana Band presents their fall concert at 7:30 p.m., Friday Oct. 25, in the Hamre Recital Hall.

For more information and ticketing, visit: www.augie.edu/band-concert

Fee: $10 for adults | $5 for seniors | Free for students K-12 and those with an Augustana ID