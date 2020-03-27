Augustana University Athletics Auction - Sioux Falls
Mar 27, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Join us to celebrate & support student-athletes at the Augustana Athletics Auction.
Tickets and tables are on sale now at augie20.givesmart.com.
Friday, March 27, at the Elmen Center
5:30 p.m. Social | 6:30 p.m. Dinner | 8 p.m. Live Auction
Fee: $Single Ticket $80.00
|Elmen Center
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|http://www.augie.edu/events/athletic-club-auction
