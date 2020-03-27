Share |

Augustana University Athletics Auction - Sioux Falls

Mar 27, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Join us to celebrate & support student-athletes at the Augustana Athletics Auction.
Tickets and tables are on sale now at augie20.givesmart.com.
Friday, March 27, at the Elmen Center

5:30 p.m. Social | 6:30 p.m. Dinner | 8 p.m. Live Auction

 

Fee: $Single Ticket $80.00


Location:   Elmen Center
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/athletic-club-auction

All Dates:
Mar 27, 2020 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Date: March 27, 2020 Location: Elmen Center

Elmen Center
Elmen Center 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable