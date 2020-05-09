Share |

Avera Race Against Cancer - Sioux Falls

May 9, 2020 7:00 am

Every year, the Avera Race brings together family, friends, cancer survivors and others to race for a common goal to enhance cancer care for people right here in Sioux Falls and surrounding communities.
The 2019 Avera Race Against Cancer marks its 31st year as Avera McKennan and the Avera Cancer Institute continue their ongoing commitment to providing all cancer patients in our community with the most advanced technology and compassionate care available in their fight.

 

Fee: $35 registration fee adults, 16 and under $15 registration fee


Location:   Avera McKennan Fitness Center
Map:   3400 S Southeastern Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-322-8900
Email:   elijah.bonde@avera.org
Website:   http://www.avera.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1120&pg=entry

All Dates:
10K run, 5K run, 3-mile walk and 1.5-mile family walk. All proceeds support services and programs at Avera Cancer Institute.

