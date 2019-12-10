Award Ceremony for the Human Rights Day Essay Contest - Sioux Falls
Dec 10, 2019 6:30 pm
Human Rights Day is observed around the world on December 10 each year, the anniversary of the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Sioux Falls’ 7th and 8th graders were invited to write essays on this important topic and to help raise awareness about human rights and about the Declaration. The winning essays will b read and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights celebrated.
The public is invited.
|Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls
|515 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-367-7401
You will be delighted to hear students reading their winning essays.
