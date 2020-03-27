'Bach Birthday Bash' in AU's Chapel of Reconciliation - Sioux Falls
Mar 27, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Augustana Performing and Visual Arts is proud to welcome the local chapter of the American Guild of Organists as they present their annual “Bach Birthday Bash,” at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 27, in Augustana's Chapel of Reconciliation.
The mission of the American Guild of Organists is to foster a thriving community of musicians who share their knowledge and inspire passion for the organ. The American Guild of Organists (AGO) is the national professional association serving the organ and choral music fields. The Guild serves approximately 14,700 members in approximately 300 chapters throughout the United States and abroad.
|Location:
|Augustana University
|Map:
|2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
|Email:
|marketing@augie.edu
|Website:
|http://www.augie.edu/events/bach-birthday-bash-aus-chapel-reconciliation
Date: March 27, 2020 Times: 7 p.m. Location: Chapel of Reconciliation Ticket Info: Free and open to the public
