Share |

'Bach Birthday Bash' in AU's Chapel of Reconciliation - Sioux Falls

Mar 27, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Augustana Performing and Visual Arts is proud to welcome the local chapter of the American Guild of Organists as they present their annual “Bach Birthday Bash,” at 7 p.m., on Friday, March 27, in Augustana's Chapel of Reconciliation.

The mission of the American Guild of Organists is to foster a thriving community of musicians who share their knowledge and inspire passion for the organ. The American Guild of Organists (AGO) is the national professional association serving the organ and choral music fields. The Guild serves approximately 14,700 members in approximately 300 chapters throughout the United States and abroad.


Location:   Augustana University
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Email:   marketing@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/bach-birthday-bash-aus-chapel-reconciliation

All Dates:
Mar 27, 2020 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Date: March 27, 2020 Times: 7 p.m. Location: Chapel of Reconciliation Ticket Info: Free and open to the public

Augustana University
Augustana University 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197

Search All Events By Day

March (2020)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable