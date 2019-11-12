Share |

Bandstand (musical) - Sioux Falls

Nov 12, 2019 - Nov 13, 2019

The soldiers came home to a new America and made music that inspired the nation. From three-time Tony® winner and HAMILTON choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bandstand

All Dates:
Nov 12, 2019 - Nov 13, 2019 Starts at 7 pm

Performance of an inspiring new American musical

Washington Pavilion
301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

