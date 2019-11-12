Bandstand (musical) - Sioux Falls
Nov 12, 2019 - Nov 13, 2019
The soldiers came home to a new America and made music that inspired the nation. From three-time Tony® winner and HAMILTON choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes an inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.
Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.
|Washington Pavilion
|301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|605-367-6000
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bandstand
Nov 12, 2019 - Nov 13, 2019 Starts at 7 pm
Performance of an inspiring new American musical
