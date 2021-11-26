Share |

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical - Sioux Falls

Nov 26, 2021 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm

BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-Winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Mary W. Sommervold Hall, Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/

All Dates:
Nov 26, 2021 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Nov 27, 2021 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm Also a showing this date starting at 7:30pm
Nov 28, 2021 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Mary W. Sommervold Hall, Washington Pavilion
Mary W. Sommervold Hall, Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

