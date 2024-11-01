Becoming Whole - Mixed Media Works by Caitlin Pisha - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2024 - Nov 30, 2024

Becoming Whole
Mixed Media Works by Caitlin Pisha

Opening Reception: Friday, November 1 from 7pm-9pm
Show Runs: Friday, November 1st through Sunday, December 1st

This collection of art grew from my fascination with folk art. I wanted to develop a body of work that referenced folk traditions while leaning into whimsy and story. In today’s world, at times it feels a little subversive to be whimsical or hopeful. But, I feel that we need lightness like we need laughter. My aim became to create a visual world that could be the setting for a storybook. A body of work that evoked the feeling of old folk tales while also feeling fresh and new.


Location:   Rose and Eugene Presents in Nordic Hall
Map:   218 W 13th St #102, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6052715418
Email:   info@roseandeugene.com
Website:   https://roseandeugenepresents.com/pages/becoming-whole

All Dates:
Nov 1, 2024 - Nov 30, 2024 The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm

Solo art exhibit by Caitlin Pisha

November (2024)
