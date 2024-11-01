Becoming Whole - Mixed Media Works by Caitlin Pisha - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2024 - Nov 30, 2024

Becoming Whole

Mixed Media Works by Caitlin Pisha



Opening Reception: Friday, November 1 from 7pm-9pm

Show Runs: Friday, November 1st through Sunday, December 1st



This collection of art grew from my fascination with folk art. I wanted to develop a body of work that referenced folk traditions while leaning into whimsy and story. In today’s world, at times it feels a little subversive to be whimsical or hopeful. But, I feel that we need lightness like we need laughter. My aim became to create a visual world that could be the setting for a storybook. A body of work that evoked the feeling of old folk tales while also feeling fresh and new.