Becoming Whole - Mixed Media Works by Caitlin Pisha - Sioux Falls
Nov 1, 2024 - Nov 30, 2024
Becoming Whole
Mixed Media Works by Caitlin Pisha
Opening Reception: Friday, November 1 from 7pm-9pm
Show Runs: Friday, November 1st through Sunday, December 1st
This collection of art grew from my fascination with folk art. I wanted to develop a body of work that referenced folk traditions while leaning into whimsy and story. In today’s world, at times it feels a little subversive to be whimsical or hopeful. But, I feel that we need lightness like we need laughter. My aim became to create a visual world that could be the setting for a storybook. A body of work that evoked the feeling of old folk tales while also feeling fresh and new.
|Location:
|Rose and Eugene Presents in Nordic Hall
|Map:
|218 W 13th St #102, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6052715418
|Email:
|info@roseandeugene.com
|Website:
|https://roseandeugenepresents.com/pages/becoming-whole
All Dates:
Nov 1, 2024 - Nov 30, 2024 The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm
Solo art exhibit by Caitlin Pisha
