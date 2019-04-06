Beer, Brats, Bingo, & Polka - Spearfish

Apr 6, 2019 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Family-friendly evening includes 1 free bingo card, children's and adults' bingo prizes, dinner, and dancing. Savor the authentic German supper starring Lueder's bratwurst, Cheyenne Crossing side dishes made from scratch: warm red cabbage, bacon-studded Kartoffelsalat, sauerkraut, cole slaw, relishes, and Rotarian-made desserts. Age-appropriate tasty beverages cheerfully served. The Happy Wanderers polka band plays music to showcase your polka, schottische, waltz, chicken dance, and more! Proceeds support Northern Black Hills community causes and ending polio around the world.

Admission: Before April 5: $12 for adults, $6 for children 10 years old and younger; After April 4 and at the door: $15