Bellman Brown Bag Lecture Series: Wanda and Stewart Bellman - Spearfish

Oct 9, 2024 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Educators, arts advocates, and philanthropists, Wanda and Stewart Bellman have established a substantial list of achievements and contributions to the Spearfish community. This month, the Matthews presents a special dialogue with those who know the Bellmans best at our first-ever “Bellman of all Bellmans,” honoring the namesake and creators of the monthly lecture series. Please join us on Wednesday, October 9 at noon as guests Paul Higbee, Dr. Janeen Larsen, Jean Helmer, Dick Termes, Dr. Amy Fuqua, and Michael Pangburn present a colorful and captivating discussion about two of our community’s most passionate supporters. For more information visit matthewsopera.com, contact the arts center at (605) 642-7973, or stop by the Matthews Gallery at 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish


Location:   Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
Phone:   6056427973
Website:   http://612 N Main Street

