Benson's Flea Market - Sioux Falls

Sep 7, 2019 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

As the longest-running flea market in South Dakota, Benson's Flea Market is a nostalgic experience sure to bring back memories and provide hours of shopping entertainment. Benson's Flea Market features between 90-140 exhibitors monthly and fills the entire 30,000 sq. foot of the north room of the Expo Building located on the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, the show consists of antiques and collectibles, upcycled vintage furniture and home decor, Direct Sales, Artists, Artisans & Crafters and hundreds of thousands of miscellaneous finds! Find us from September to April on the first whole Saturday and Sunday of each month. Saturdays 9am-5pm & Sundays 11am-3pm. Admission is $2 for Adults, FREE for children 12 & under. Interested in being a vendor? Email kari@blackincevents.com or call 605-332-6000!

Fee: $2.00