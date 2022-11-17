Best for Last

Nov 17, 2022 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

What is a REVERSE RAFFLE?

The raffle begins with 250 tickets in the drawing, and the last one drawn wins the grand prize. When nine tickets remain in the drawing, we take a previously drawn ticket at random from the Loser’s Boost to go back in the main drawing (the name drawn gets one more chance at $10,000!). Once eight tickets remain in the drawing, two bonus tickets are auctioned off to get back into the race! When only five tickets remain, those still in the drawing get to negotiate! Will they split the $10,000 or will the next ticket be eliminated? ALL remaining ticket holders must agree to split, or the drawing continues. Negotiation proceed until the final ticket holders agree to split the grand prize or only one ticket holder remains. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win, BUT the final five must be available to negotiate in-person or via phone.





Fee: $TICKET OPTIONS: $125, entry into the reverse raffle Please indicate whether you will be attending the event in-person at the time of purchase. If you are unable to attending in person, live streaming is available. Would you like to set up a live stream party? Contact info@sd-discovery.org. $25, Loser's Boost Be a "lucky loser," when only nine ticket remain in the drawing, this is your chance to get back into running for the $10,000 grand prize. $25, 2022 Best For Last T-shirt