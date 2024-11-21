Best For Last - Pierre

Nov 21, 2024 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

You can now reserve your ticket for the biggest celebration of hands-on science learning of the year!

Every dollar raised supports staff and activities in the SDDC Exhibit Hall, a science playground for ALL to enjoy! Join the generations (over 35 years!) of children, and adults, who have grown up with greater access to hands-on learning and fun!

The Best for Last reverse raffle takes place on November 21, 2024. You get to enjoy delicious local vittles and chances to win fabulous prizes, including a 1 in 252 chance at $10,000. Fabulous odds!

On October 1, we are having a special drawing for all early bird ticket holders for a prize valued at $100 that includes SD Discovery Center swag. We are also pushing for sponsors this month. Attached is a document you can print or ask one of our front desk folks to print that helps you sell tickets and sponsorships.

Fee: $125