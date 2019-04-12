Share |

Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

Apr 12, 2019 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on April 12 will be provided by the El Riad Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A tango dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30.

Admission: $14 per person, $7 with a student ID. 

For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Tickets can be purchased at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
Website:   http://ElRiad.com

All Dates:
