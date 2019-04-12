Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls
Apr 12, 2019 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm
The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music on April 12 will be provided by the El Riad Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A tango dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30.
Admission: $14 per person, $7 with a student ID.
For more information please visit facebook.com/
|Location:
|El Riad Shrine
|Map:
|510 S Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|Website:
|http://ElRiad.com
All Dates:
Apr 12, 2019 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm Tango lesson starts at 6:45 pm
Tango lessons available prior to the big dance.
