Share |

Bingo, Brats, Beer & Polka - Spearfish

Apr 4, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Play bingo, stuff yourself with authentic German cuisine, and dance it all off to the tunes of the Happy Wanderers band all in the name of raising funds for local charities. Please join us and Prost!

 

Fee: $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and under


Location:   Tretheway Pavilion, Spearfish City Park
Map:   115 S. Canyon Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   307-760-5158
Email:   l_a_dana@yahoo.com
Website:   http://spearfishrotary.org

All Dates:
Apr 4, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Family-friendly evening featuring savory German cuisine, bingo with prizes, and live music.

Tretheway Pavilion, Spearfish City Park
Tretheway Pavilion, Spearfish City Park 57783 115 S. Canyon Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

April (2020)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable