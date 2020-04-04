Bingo, Brats, Beer & Polka - Spearfish
Apr 4, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Play bingo, stuff yourself with authentic German cuisine, and dance it all off to the tunes of the Happy Wanderers band all in the name of raising funds for local charities. Please join us and Prost!
Fee: $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and under
|Tretheway Pavilion, Spearfish City Park
|115 S. Canyon Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|307-760-5158
|l_a_dana@yahoo.com
|http://spearfishrotary.org
Family-friendly evening featuring savory German cuisine, bingo with prizes, and live music.
