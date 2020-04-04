Bingo, Brats, Beer & Polka - Spearfish

Apr 4, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Play bingo, stuff yourself with authentic German cuisine, and dance it all off to the tunes of the Happy Wanderers band all in the name of raising funds for local charities. Please join us and Prost!

Fee: $12 for adults; $6 for children 10 and under