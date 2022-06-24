Black Hills Bluegrass Festival
Jun 24, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022
Celebrating 41 years and sponsoring the only traditional Bluegrass and Acoustic Music 3-Day Festival in South Dakota!
The festival is a family-friendly event and a great way to get together with your friends and family. There is a covered pavilion and a couple of indoor areas available for jamming. concerts, jam sessions, workshops, kids' activities, concessions and Sunday gospel music show.
Join us at the Rush No More Resort & Campground, located off I-90, Exit 37, near Sturgis, SD. Shows are held RAIN OR SHINE in a lovely outdoor concert area with a large building available for concerts in case of rain.
|Location:
|Rush No More Resort & Campground, located off I-90, Exit 37
|Map:
|21137 Brimstone Pl, Sturgis, SD 57785
|Phone:
|605-347-2916
|Email:
|info@rushnomore.com
|Website:
|https://blackhillsbluegrass.com/
All Dates:
