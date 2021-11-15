Black Hills Christmas Tree Permit Season
Nov 15, 2021 - Dec 18, 2021
From mid-November through the week prior to Christmas, you can obtain a permit and cut down your own ponderosa pine, spruce or juniper tree in the Black Hills National Forest. Permits can be obtained at all National Forest Service offices in the area (except the Hell Canyon Ranger District office in Custer), several surrounding National Grassland offices, some private businesses and by mail.
Visit the National Forest Service website for more information, helpful tips and office locations.
Admission: $10 per permit, maximum of five permits per household
|Location:
|Black Hills National Forest
|Phone:
|(605) 673-9200
|Email:
|r2_blackhills_webinfo@fs.fed.us
|Website:
|https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/
All Dates:
Nov 15, 2021 - Dec 18, 2021
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.