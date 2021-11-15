Black Hills Christmas Tree Permit Season

Nov 15, 2021 - Dec 18, 2021

From mid-November through the week prior to Christmas, you can obtain a permit and cut down your own ponderosa pine, spruce or juniper tree in the Black Hills National Forest. Permits can be obtained at all National Forest Service offices in the area (except the Hell Canyon Ranger District office in Custer), several surrounding National Grassland offices, some private businesses and by mail.

Visit the National Forest Service website for more information, helpful tips and office locations.

Admission: $10 per permit, maximum of five permits per household