Black Hills Corvette Classic

Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 16, 2022

Calling all Corvette enthusiasts July 13 - 16!

With a variety of events throughout Spearfish, there is always something going on to keep you busy. Autocross races will be held in the Donald E. Young Center parking lot. This is a great event to see the raw power of the Corvette.

Vette Street USA begins at 6:30 PM on Friday, July 15 in Downtown Spearfish and gives the drivers an opportunity to show their cars off to the public.

For more information visit: https://www.blackhillscorvetteclassic.com


Location:   Downtown Spearfish
Map:   Spearfish South Dakota 57783
Email:   info@blackhillscorvetteclassic.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillscorvetteclassic.com/

All Dates:
