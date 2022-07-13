Black Hills Corvette Classic
Jul 13, 2022 - Jul 16, 2022
Calling all Corvette enthusiasts July 13 - 16!
With a variety of events throughout Spearfish, there is always something going on to keep you busy. Autocross races will be held in the Donald E. Young Center parking lot. This is a great event to see the raw power of the Corvette.
Vette Street USA begins at 6:30 PM on Friday, July 15 in Downtown Spearfish and gives the drivers an opportunity to show their cars off to the public.
For more information visit: https://www.blackhillscorvetteclassic.com
|Location:
|Downtown Spearfish
|Map:
|Spearfish South Dakota 57783
|Email:
|info@blackhillscorvetteclassic.com
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillscorvetteclassic.com/
All Dates:
