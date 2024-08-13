Black Hills History Tour Guidebook Release Event! - Spearfish

Aug 13, 2024 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

The South Dakota Historical Society Press is pleased to announce the release of The Gold Rush, the first of six books in the forthcoming Black Hills History Tour series by BHSU Professor Emeritus David A. Wolff. Wolff will give an overview of The Gold Rush book and explain how the Black Hills gold rush changed over time. A book signing and a chance to purchase copies of the guide will follow the presentation. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 in Jonas Hall Room 305, on the Black Hills State University campus in Spearfish, SD. The event is open to the public and attendees may use any campus parking lot.



Sponsored by the Leland D. Case Library for Western Historical Studies at BHSU and the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation. The presentation will also be streamed by the SDHS Foundation via Zoom. To watch online, register at sdhsf.org/events/ Questions about the in-person event? Contact Lori at 605-642-6361 or Lori.Terrill@BHSU.edu