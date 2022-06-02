Black Hills Quilt Show

Jun 2, 2022 - Jun 4, 2022

The 2022 Black Hills Quilt Show will be held June 2-4 in the Rushmore Hall at The Monument (same location - new name) in beautiful downtown Rapid City.

We expect to have over 400 quilts in our show. About 25% of the quilts will be in the Judged Area. We encourage you to participate in the Viewers' Choice voting for the other quilts and also to vote for your favorite quilt for the Best of Show. This vote will continue through 5:00 PM on Friday and the ribbons will be placed on the winners by noon on Saturday.

Special Exhibits: These quilts highlight some of the activities of the Black Hills Quilters Guild. With the exception of the One-Color Challenge, they are not judged or voted upon but are included for your viewing pleasure.

BHQG One-Color Challenge is open to guild members and will display small quilted objects from one color of fabric. Full rules are available in the Members tab (must log in). There will be prizes for viewers' favorites.

Mona Lisa Art Quilt Group will display quilted objects using hand-made India Ink designs on fabric. Full rules are available in the Members tab (must log in).

Inspiration Studio will display Christmas Quilts.

Heart Quilts will display Caring Heart Quilts and Thinking-of-You Quilts

Quilters Rest, the lounge area, will display a variety of quilts.

In Memory of Carol Doyle will display the quilts of one of our quilters who passed away this year.

This show, sponsored by the Black Hills Quilters Guild, will be open for a preview on Thursday, June 2 from 5:00-8:00 PM, on Friday, June 3 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and on Saturday, June 4 from 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Admission is $7 per person per day or $10 for a 3-day pass.