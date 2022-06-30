Share |

Black Hills Roundup

Jun 30, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022

The Roundup is one of the oldest continuously held outdoor rodeos in America. For five exciting days surrounding the July 4th holiday weekend, thousands of regional residents, and people from across the country and abroad, come to Belle Fourche to celebrate. 

 

BBQ, rodeos, carnival, live music, fireworks, parade and so much more!


Location:   Fairgrounds and Various Locations
Map:   301 Roundup St, Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Phone:   605-210-0421 or 605-641-4010
Email:   chairman@blackhillsroundup.com
Website:   https://www.blackhillsroundup.com/

All Dates:
