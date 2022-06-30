Black Hills Roundup
Jun 30, 2022 - Jul 4, 2022
The Roundup is one of the oldest continuously held outdoor rodeos in America. For five exciting days surrounding the July 4th holiday weekend, thousands of regional residents, and people from across the country and abroad, come to Belle Fourche to celebrate.
BBQ, rodeos, carnival, live music, fireworks, parade and so much more!
|Location:
|Fairgrounds and Various Locations
|Map:
|301 Roundup St, Belle Fourche, SD 57717
|Phone:
|605-210-0421 or 605-641-4010
|Email:
|chairman@blackhillsroundup.com
|Website:
|https://www.blackhillsroundup.com/
All Dates:
