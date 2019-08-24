Black Hills Super 6 MTB Race-Spearfish

Aug 24, 2019

Enjoy Black Hills National Forest and help raise money for the Northern Hills CASA Program!



This course is a 6 mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of flowy single track and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3 hour, or 6 hour, time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual. The START/FINISH line will be in the meadow area of the Big Hill Trailhead (Trail # 72), by the warming hut.



This race is intended for beginner-intermediate riders to advanced riders.

Fee: $45-60