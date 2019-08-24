Black Hills Super 6 MTB Race-Spearfish
Aug 24, 2019
Enjoy Black Hills National Forest and help raise money for the Northern Hills CASA Program!
This course is a 6 mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of flowy single track and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3 hour, or 6 hour, time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual. The START/FINISH line will be in the meadow area of the Big Hill Trailhead (Trail # 72), by the warming hut.
This race is intended for beginner-intermediate riders to advanced riders.
Fee: $45-60
|Location:
|Big Hill Trails
|Map:
|Tinton Road, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|6057224558
|Email:
|super6@nhcasa.org
|Website:
|http://www.bhsuper6.com
All Dates:
First ever BH Super 6 Mountain Bike Race 3 Hour and 6 Hour Individual and Team options
