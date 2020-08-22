Black Hills Super 6 - Spearfish
Aug 22, 2020 8:00 am - 3:00 pm
This course is a 6 mile loop on mountain bike trails that consists of flowy single track and double track. Participants will complete as many laps as possible during a 3 hour, or 6 hour, time duration. The race can be completed as a team or by an individual.
Fee: $30-60
Location:
|Big Hill Trails
Map:
|Tinton Road, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:
|605-722-4558
Website:
|http://www.bhsuper6.com
All Dates:
Mountain Bike Race at Big Hill Trails, Black Hills National Forest. Second annual event to support the Northern Hills CASA Program and advocacy for children that have been abused.
