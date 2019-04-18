Black Violin (concert) - Sioux Falls
Apr 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Black Violin blends classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music. Live, they are accompanied by their incredible band, featuring ace turntable whiz DJ SPS and a drummer.
Since starting Black Violin a decade ago, Wil Baptiste and Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester have performed an average of 200 shows a year in 49 states and 36 countries as far away as Dubai, Prague and South Africa, while also appearing at official NFL celebrations for three Super Bowls and the U.S. Open in Forest Hills with Jordin Sparks. Their groundbreaking collaboration has seen them play their music for everybody from the troops in Iraq to both the official President’s Inaugural Ball and the Kids Inaugural in Washington, DC.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/black-violin
All Dates:
Apr 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
A blend of classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.