Black Violin (concert) - Sioux Falls

Apr 18, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Black Violin blends classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music. Live, they are accompanied by their incredible band, featuring ace turntable whiz DJ SPS and a drummer.



Since starting Black Violin a decade ago, Wil Baptiste and Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester have performed an average of 200 shows a year in 49 states and 36 countries as far away as Dubai, Prague and South Africa, while also appearing at official NFL celebrations for three Super Bowls and the U.S. Open in Forest Hills with Jordin Sparks. Their groundbreaking collaboration has seen them play their music for everybody from the troops in Iraq to both the official President’s Inaugural Ball and the Kids Inaugural in Washington, DC.