BLACKOUT NIGHT: 2024 Feargrounds Haunted House - Sioux Falls

Nov 1, 2024 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Think you are tough enough to brave the Jaycees Feargrounds… in the dark?



Join us for Blackout Night! We turn down the lights to the entire haunted house, and you get one finger LED light to navigate our haunted house. Will you survive in the dark?



Tickets are good for any night we are open, but we only have TWO blackout nights this year!



Buy tickets online to save $5. Ticket sales at gate end at 8:30 p.m.

Fee: $17-10