Blippi The Musical

Mar 18, 2022 6:00 pm

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one of a kind show.

Note: Children under 2 years of age do not require a ticket, but must sit on a lap/not occupy a seat

There is no group discount for this performance

There is an 8 ticket limit per customer for this event

The show organizer considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

