Blue Jeans and Bling 2021 - Sioux Falls

May 20, 2021 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Come join HorsePower at its annual Blue Jeans & Bling fundraiser on Thursday, May 20, at the Minnehaha Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will help HorsePower build self-confidence and personal independence in our clients. For more details and to purchase tickets, check out horsepowersf.com/donate.



Can't make it or wish to sponsor the event? Contact us at 605-251-1685 for details on how you can support us!

Fee: $50/ticket or table of eight for $400