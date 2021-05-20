Blue Jeans and Bling 2021 - Sioux Falls
May 20, 2021 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come join HorsePower at its annual Blue Jeans & Bling fundraiser on Thursday, May 20, at the Minnehaha Country Club. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will help HorsePower build self-confidence and personal independence in our clients. For more details and to purchase tickets, check out horsepowersf.com/donate.
Can't make it or wish to sponsor the event? Contact us at 605-251-1685 for details on how you can support us!
Fee: $50/ticket or table of eight for $400
|Location:
|Minnehaha Country Club
|Map:
|3101 West 22nd Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605.251.1685
|Email:
|coordinator@horsepowersf.com
|Website:
|http://www.eventbrite.com/e/blue-jeans-and-bling-2021-tickets-149548352147
All Dates:
May 20, 2021 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
HorsePower's annual fundraiser is a ton of fun featuring a delicious meal, music by The Barn Flies, fun raffles, silent auction and dancing! Come for the good cause; stay for the fun!
