Boe Forum on Public Affairs - Sioux Falls

Mar 23, 2020 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies announced Drs. Robert Green and Jamie Metzl as keynote speakers for the 24th Boe Forum on Public Affairs to be held at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, in the Elmen Center.

Free General Admission Tickets are available.
This year’s forum, “Are We Ready? The Science, Ethics, and Geopolitics of Genetic Engineering and Preventive Genomics,” will examine the relationship between genetics and health, the ability to predict and thereby prevent disease, and the geopolitics of genetic engineering and genomics.

 

Location:   Elmen Center
Map:   2505 S. Grange Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57197
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/2020-boe-forum-on-public-affairs

Date: March 23, 2020 Times: 7:30 p.m. Ticket Info: Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, Feb. 7.

