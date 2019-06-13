Boeing Boeing (Play) - Speafish

Jun 16, 2019 2:30 pm

It’s the 1960s, and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: a flat in Paris and three gorgeous stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. But Bernard’s perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay and a new and speedier Boeing jet throws off all of his careful planning. Soon all three stewardesses are in town simultaneously, timid Robert is forgetting which lies to tell to whom, and catastrophe looms. A riotous farce that recently enjoyed hit revivals in London and New York, Boeing Boeing is now set to arrive in Jet City—fasten your seat belts!

Tickets

$15 Adults

$13 Seniors

$10 Students

$7 children ages 17 and under.

Season tickets are available.

All performances are in the

Black Box Theatre

Third floor Woodburn

Directions: W Jackson Blvd. to Jonas Blvd. to Yellow Jacket Ln.

Park in Faculty parking lot. We will pick you up in a cart and take you to the theatre