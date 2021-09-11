Share |

Bon Homme Poker Run - Springfield

Sep 11, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Proceeds to benefit the Bon Homme County Food Pantry

All vehicles welcome!

Registration from 11am – 12pm at the Springfield Veteran’s Memorial

$20 per card, no card limit

Free t-shirts to the first 100 registrants

Kickstands up at 12:05pm, done at 5pm Downtown Springfield

Multiple giveaways along the route

Ricky Bobby-Style Payouts (“If you ain’t first, you’re last”):
1st Place - $800
Last Place - $200

STOPS:
The Keg Bar, Tabor
Recreation Bar, Scotland
Gibby’s Corner Bar & Lounge, Tyndall
Pour Corner, Avon
The Dock, Running Water
Downtown Springfield

Cards drawn on Main Street, Springfield at 5pm, winners announced at 6pm

Springfield Block Party from 6 pm to 10 pm with beverage tent and live music by Bubba Startz and Union Township!

 

Fee: $20 per Card


Location:   Springfield Veteran's Memorial
Map:   600 5th St, Springfield, South Dakota 57062
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/165201372246156

