Bon Homme Poker Run - Springfield

Sep 11, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Proceeds to benefit the Bon Homme County Food Pantry



All vehicles welcome!



Registration from 11am – 12pm at the Springfield Veteran’s Memorial



$20 per card, no card limit



Free t-shirts to the first 100 registrants



Kickstands up at 12:05pm, done at 5pm Downtown Springfield



Multiple giveaways along the route



Ricky Bobby-Style Payouts (“If you ain’t first, you’re last”):

1st Place - $800

Last Place - $200



STOPS:

The Keg Bar, Tabor

Recreation Bar, Scotland

Gibby’s Corner Bar & Lounge, Tyndall

Pour Corner, Avon

The Dock, Running Water

Downtown Springfield



Cards drawn on Main Street, Springfield at 5pm, winners announced at 6pm



Springfield Block Party from 6 pm to 10 pm with beverage tent and live music by Bubba Startz and Union Township!

Fee: $20 per Card