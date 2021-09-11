Bon Homme Poker Run - Springfield
Sep 11, 2021 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Proceeds to benefit the Bon Homme County Food Pantry
All vehicles welcome!
Registration from 11am – 12pm at the Springfield Veteran’s Memorial
$20 per card, no card limit
Free t-shirts to the first 100 registrants
Kickstands up at 12:05pm, done at 5pm Downtown Springfield
Multiple giveaways along the route
Ricky Bobby-Style Payouts (“If you ain’t first, you’re last”):
1st Place - $800
Last Place - $200
STOPS:
The Keg Bar, Tabor
Recreation Bar, Scotland
Gibby’s Corner Bar & Lounge, Tyndall
Pour Corner, Avon
The Dock, Running Water
Downtown Springfield
Cards drawn on Main Street, Springfield at 5pm, winners announced at 6pm
Springfield Block Party from 6 pm to 10 pm with beverage tent and live music by Bubba Startz and Union Township!
Fee: $20 per Card
|Location:
|Springfield Veteran's Memorial
|Map:
|600 5th St, Springfield, South Dakota 57062
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/165201372246156
All Dates:
