Book Launch and Signing with Local Author Lynette Wermager - Spearfish
Oct 25, 2024 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
About the Book: Plans go wrong. Bertholena thought her greatest adventure would be leaving Norway for Amerika. She and her best friend Helma had plans! Plans they would see through "with or without husbands." But the secret stowaway would change her. Finding her own courage through faith, cheer for the young woman embarking on a remarkable adventure with no turning back. Spiritual growth and transformation light the way for these brave characters making a new life. A story of immigration, redemption, and grit.
|Location:
|Henry's Books
|Map:
|111 East Hudson St, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-569-0991
|Email:
|hellohenrysbooks@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.shophenrysbooks.com
All Dates:
Join us on Friday October 25 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM to meet South Dakota Author Lynette Wermager for the launch and signing of her new Nordic trilogy, “Bertholena’s Bravery”.
