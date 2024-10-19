Book Signing with local Author and BHSU Professor David Wolff - Spearfish

Oct 19, 2024 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

From military expeditions to gold mining boomtowns, outlandish business ventures to stunning national parks, the Black Hills teem with history as rich as their natural beauty. Inspired by field trips that he organized at Black Hills State University, David A. Wolff has distilled decades of experience exploring, researching, and teaching the history of this majestic region into accessible and informative self-guided tours.



The discovery of gold in the Lakotas’ sacred Paha Sapa in 1874 quickly attracted thousands of people in search of easy fortune, transforming the Black Hills into a series of gold camps. In “The Gold Rush,” you can follow in their footsteps, from Custer to Hill City, Keystone to Galena, Deadwood to Mystic and beyond. Featuring maps by the South Dakota Department of Transportation and dozens of photographs, Wolff’s historical synopsis provides just the right amount of context for each site on the route, along with precise mileage and directions. By tour’s end, you will have completed a mini-course in Black Hills history!



About the Author



David A. Wolff



David A. Wolff is professor emeritus of history at Black Hills State University, where he specialized in South Dakota and the Black Hills. He is the author of three books on Black Hills and mining history. His honors include BHSU's distinguished Faculty Member Award.