BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET-Sioux Falls

Oct 2, 2019 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

After four decades in the international spotlight, the achievements of saxophonist Branford Marsalis continue to grow. From his initial recognition as a young jazz lion, he has expanded his vision as an instrumentalist, composer, bandleader and educator, crossing stylistic boundaries while maintaining an unwavering creative integrity. In the process, he has become an avatar of contemporary artistic excellence.

 

Fee: $Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, SD 57104

