Brantley Gilbert- Fire't Up Tour - Sioux Falls

May 1, 2020

Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert is bringing his FIRE'T UP TOUR 2020 to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center along with up-and-coming supporting acts Chase Rice and Brandon Lay.

Ticket prices are $50.25, $60.25 and $70.25. They go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10am at the KELOLAND Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.