Brantley Gilbert- Fire't Up Tour - Sioux Falls
May 1, 2020
Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert is bringing his FIRE'T UP TOUR 2020 to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center along with up-and-coming supporting acts Chase Rice and Brandon Lay.
Ticket prices are $50.25, $60.25 and $70.25. They go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10am at the KELOLAND Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.
|Location:
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-7288
|Website:
|http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com
All Dates:
