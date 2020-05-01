Share |

Brantley Gilbert- Fire't Up Tour - Sioux Falls

May 1, 2020

Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert is bringing his FIRE'T UP TOUR 2020 to Denny Sanford PREMIER Center along with up-and-coming supporting acts Chase Rice and Brandon Lay.

Ticket prices are $50.25, $60.25 and $70.25. They go on sale Friday, September 13th at 10am at the KELOLAND Box Office and www.ticketmaster.com.


Location:   Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7288
Website:   http://www.dennysanfordpremiercenter.com

May 1, 2020

Brantley Gilbert performs.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

