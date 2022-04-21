British Invasion

Apr 21, 2022 7:30 pm

On Sunday, February 9, 1964, close to 50 percent of U.S. television viewers tuned in to the number one variety show of the era, "The Ed Sullivan Show", to see the American debut of a British group called The Beatles. This was the beginning of a cultural phenomenon known as the British invasion. Audiences will experience The British Invasion – Live on Stage, an all-new live concert event that showcases the most popular music from that era. Featuring songs from The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, The Kinks and Dusty Springfield, this immersive multimedia show will place the audience front and center of pop culture history.

The show is recommended for ages 11 and up.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. considers parents/guardians to be the best decision-makers on what is appropriate for their children and families.

