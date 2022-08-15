Share |

Brown County Fair

Aug 15, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022

The Brown County Fair is a family-friendly, week-long event held every August in Aberdeen.

The grandstand is packed with big name entertainment. There is a carnival midway as well as two Expo buildings full of vendors for your shopping pleasure. The Fair also hosts the largest 4-H program in South Dakota and many open class livestock and arts and crafts events.

There is a rodeo, tractor pulls, food vendors, children's events, chili cook-off and much more. Open daily, 8 a.m.-12 midnight. Admission: Ticket prices vary based on each day's events.

The 85th Anniversary will be celebrated August 16-22, 2021.


Location:   Brown County Fairgrounds
Map:   400 24th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   (605) 626-7116
Email:   fair@browncounty.sd.gov
Website:   https://browncountysdfair.com/

All Dates:
Aug 15, 2022 - Aug 21, 2022 8:00 am to Midnight

Brown County Fairgrounds
