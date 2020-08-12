Brown County Summer Fest - Aberdeen
Aug 12, 2020 - Aug 15, 2020
Live music, carnival, livestock show, bull riding, wrangler team roping, watermelon feed, live music by Rewinder, Avenger Joe, Barstool Prophets and more.
|Location:
|Brown County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/BrownCountySummerFest/
All Dates:
Summer fun in the Hub City
