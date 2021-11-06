Buffalo Auction

Nov 6, 2021 10:00 am

The 56th Annual Fall Classic Custer State Park Bison Auction, Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. (MT) at the Custer State Park Visitor Center.

Each November, Custer State Park auctions between 200 and 500 head of live buffalo. Buyers and spectators from around the United States come to watch and participate in the annual auction. Buffalo are generally purchased to supplement an existing herd, to start a herd, or to eat.

The auction is held at the park's Visitor Center with live and online bidding.