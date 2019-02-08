Calamity's Shindig (fundraiser) - Deadwood

Feb 8, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

No one threw a better party than Calamity Jane. Join us for musical entertainment by Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow, Mike Connor, and special guest, Jami Lynn; Cami Dohman as the adventurous wildcat of the West, Calamity Jane, and Andy Moser as Marshal Con Stapleton; heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Cheyenne Crossing; Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates; cash bar and auction.

Tickets: $40 per person. Advance reservations requested. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800.