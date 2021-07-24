Call to Honor: 100th Anniversary Tomb of the Unknown Soldier - Sioux Falls
Jul 24, 2021 - Jul 25, 2021
2021marks the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier! In order commemorate this event the Mary Chilton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, along with the SDSDAR, Mary Chilton Chapter Foundation and the Military Alliance, are bringing a 1/2 size replica to Sioux Falls on Saturday July 24th and Sunday July 25th from 9 - 5. This is a FREE family friendly, educational event. We will have speakers sharing about the Tomb along with performances by the Singing Legionaires (Sat at 10:20) and the Sioux Falls Municipal Band on Sunday the 25th at 3pm.
Fee: $Free
|South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
|1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|tomboftheunknownsreplica.siouxfalls@sdsdar.org
Jul 24, 2021 - Jul 25, 2021 9 to 5
The event is a traveling exhibit with a 1/2 scale reproduction of the monument to American service members whose remains have not been identified.
