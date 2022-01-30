Carnival of Silver Skates

The Carnival of Silver Skates is the big event for local ice skating enthusiasts. Two performances are given every year on the last Sunday of January. The Carnival of Silver Skates will celebrate its 75th anniversary in January 2013. Approximately 125 figure skaters from pre-school to high school participate in this event. A guest skater from out-of-state usually performs also. A Carnival of Silver Skates queen is crowned every year from among the high school skaters.