Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre
Jun 1, 2019 5:30 pm
Steak Fry at 5:30 and Bronc Ride at 7 p.m. (CST). In previous years, there have been riders from South Dakota as well as Texas, Nebraska, Montana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Australia.
Call 605-494-1094 for tickets and information or visit www.caseytibbs.com. Tickets are $30 and go on sale May 1, 2019.
|Location:
|Stanley County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|310 Casey Tibbs St., Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-494-1094
|Website:
|http://www.caseytibbs.com
All Dates:
Jun 1, 2019 5:30 pm
Bronc ride and steak fry.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.