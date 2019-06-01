Share |

Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre

Jun 1, 2019 5:30 pm

Steak Fry at 5:30 and Bronc Ride at 7 p.m. (CST). In previous years, there have been riders from South Dakota as well as Texas, Nebraska, Montana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Australia.

Call 605-494-1094 for tickets and information or visit www.caseytibbs.com. Tickets are $30 and go on sale May 1, 2019. 


Location:   Stanley County Fairgrounds
Map:   310 Casey Tibbs St., Fort Pierre, SD 57532
Phone:   605-494-1094
Website:   http://www.caseytibbs.com

All Dates:
Jun 1, 2019 5:30 pm

Bronc ride and steak fry.

Stanley County Fairgrounds
Stanley County Fairgrounds 57532 310 Casey Tibbs St., Fort Pierre, SD 57532

Search All Events By Day

June (2019)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable