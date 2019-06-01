Casey Tibbs Match of Champions - Fort Pierre

Jun 1, 2019 5:30 pm

Steak Fry at 5:30 and Bronc Ride at 7 p.m. (CST). In previous years, there have been riders from South Dakota as well as Texas, Nebraska, Montana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, and Australia.

Call 605-494-1094 for tickets and information or visit www.caseytibbs.com. Tickets are $30 and go on sale May 1, 2019.