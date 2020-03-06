Catapult (dance) - Sioux Falls

Mar 6, 2020 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

CATAPULT is all about the human body and its ability to transform. The talented CATAPULT dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow silhouettes of shapes from the world around us. You won’t believe your eyes as you watch these incredible dancers become a mountain, a full size elephant, a helicopter, a house with a window and people inside the window. You will never figure out how they do it, and you won’t know what they will make next – you will be surprised and delighted again and again. Audiences of all ages love what appear to be effortless transformations and applaud over and over as more and more unbelievable images appear.



Please note that this show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center at 315 N. Phillips Avenue.

Call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 for pricing.