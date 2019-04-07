Charlotte's Web - Rapid City
Apr 7, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Charlotte’s Web tells the story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. This treasured tale, featuring mad-cap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.
Approximate running time: 60 minutes. Recommended Ages: Grades K through 5.
Fee: $8 + $1 box office fee
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|Map:
|601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-6191
|Email:
|info@performingartsrc.org
|Website:
|http://performingartsrc.org/family-series/
All Dates:
National touring company TheaterWorks presents this 60 minute adaptation of E.B. White's Charlotte's Web.
