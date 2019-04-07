Share |

Charlotte's Web - Rapid City

Apr 7, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Charlotte’s Web tells the story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. This treasured tale, featuring mad-cap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

Approximate running time: 60 minutes. Recommended Ages: Grades K through 5.

Fee: $8 + $1 box office fee


Location:   Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
Map:   601 Columbus Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-6191
Email:   info@performingartsrc.org
Website:   http://performingartsrc.org/family-series/

National touring company TheaterWorks presents this 60 minute adaptation of E.B. White's Charlotte's Web.

