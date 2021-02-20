Chinese New Year - Deadwood

Feb 20, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the ox. Participants will create a Chinese lantern and a Chinese Zodiac chart to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6.

The program is free but reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations or more information.