Share |

Chinese New Year - Deadwood

Feb 20, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the ox. Participants will create a Chinese lantern and a Chinese Zodiac chart to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. For students in grades K-6.

The program is free but reservations are required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations or more information.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com

All Dates:
Feb 20, 2021 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Welcome the Year of the Ox with a variety of activities for students in grades K-6.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 150 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD

Search All Events By Day

February (2021)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable