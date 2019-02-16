Chinese New Year Youth Workshop - Deadwood

Feb 16, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Children are invited to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the pig. We will create a craft, eat Chinese style food, and have a red envelope ceremony. Light refreshments provided. For students in grades K-6; Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; $6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

