Chinese New Year Youth Workshop - Deadwood

Feb 1, 2020 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Gung Hay Fat Choy! Happy Chinese New Year! Students grades K-6 are invited to celebrate Chinese New Year and the year of the rat at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. Participants will create a project to take home, eat Chinese style food for lunch, and be a part of a red envelope ceremony. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

Fee: $6 for members and $11 for non-members (plus tax)